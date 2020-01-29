Regional Information and Communication Needs Assessment; Understanding the information and communication needs of refugees and migrants in the Venezuela Situation, November 2019

Regional Context

The current complex situation in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (hereinafter Venezuela) has led to the largest movement of persons in the recent history of Latin America and the Caribbean. As of October 2019, there are about 4.5 million refugees and migrants from Venezuela - 3.7 million in the region alone. In addition to the unprecedented number of refugees and migrants from Venezuela settling throughout the region, some countries in Central and South America also receive significant numbers of refugees and migrants from within the region as well as from extra-regional countries.

In this context, a concerning number of people remain in undocumented situations due to various factors, including, administrative procedures and restrictions, long waiting periods and high application fees, among others. Refugees and migrants who are not able to access a regular status have become more vulnerable to all forms of exploitation and abuse, violence and discrimination, smuggling and trafficking and the adoption of negative coping mechanisms. People with specific needs, amongst others unaccompanied and separated children, older persons, persons with disabilities, single parents, pregnant women, survivors of gender-based violence (GBV), persons with diverse sexual orientation and gender identities, people living with serious medical conditions, including noncommunicable and chronic diseases and HIV/AIDS, face heightened protection risks.

The types of needs of refugees and migrants from Venezuela, and from other contexts, in transit and destination countries can be considered as falling within the following areas:

• Emergency humanitarian needs, including access to basic services (shelter, water and sanitation, food, health, psychosocial support, non-food items, education).

• Protection needs, including predictable regular status, asylum, and documentation, information on access and availability of services and rights.

• Socio-economic integration needs, including access to the labour market and viable livelihoods, social and cultural integration and the recognition of academic degrees, titles, and skills in host countries.