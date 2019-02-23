23 Feb 2019

Readout of the Secretary-General’s meeting with H.E. Mr. Jorge Arreaza, Minister of the People’s Power for Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, 22 February 2019

New York

The Secretary-General today met with H.E. Mr. Jorge Arreaza, Foreign Minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. They discussed the situation in Venezuela and in the region.

The Secretary-General urged the Venezuelan authorities not to use lethal force against demonstrators.

The Secretary-General said that the UN will continue to act in accordance with the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence, working with Venezuelan institutions, to assist people in need.

