Rapid Needs Assessment Peri-urban communities from the Municipality of Angostura in the State of Bolívar (Venezuela) - November 2021

Context

Ten days of continuous heavy rain caused the Orinoco River (the fourth longest river in South America) to overflow in August 2021. This caused serious flooding in communities along its riverbanks, leaving them at risk of losing their lives and homes in what authorities say is the worst flooding since 2018. This situation was made worse when heavy rain resumed in the northern region of remote Bolivar state from October 26 to November 3.

The worst-affected communities were in the Angostura del Orinoco municipality of Bolivar State, including La Toma and Argelia Isturbiz. These areas are home to highly vulnerable people, including older people, people with disabilities and women-headed households. Bolivar State is also home to several indigenous ethnic groups who have moved from their native communities to be closer to the main cities, settling in areas such as La Toma in search of work. The institutional collapse that characterises the country – alongside economic crisis and hyperinflation – compounds the fact that there are few humanitarian and international NGOs active in the state (and none of which operates in the affected zone), leaving communities such as La Toma and Argelia Isturbiz with little prospect of help.

Both communities are near the state capital Ciudad Bolivar (with La Toma located closer to the river) and are characterized by poor, unsanitary housing that provides little protection from the elements (some made of zinc, called “ranchos”), and by irregular electricity and transport services. Water for daily consumption comes from the river and as a result, outbreaks of yellow fever and infectious diarrheal diseases are common.

The community is prone to robberies and muggings, even though there is no strong presence of armed gangs. The Bolivar State response to issues of security, service provision and disaster response is lacking, and the state itself has historically been neglected by the national government.

Older people and people with disabilities (PWD) are often neglected, and access to assistive devices is almost nil because of high costs. There is no governmental support for PWD. Livelihoods in both communities are mainly fishing, street vending, pensions and informal work.

This Rapid Needs Assessment (RNA) was conducted to provide a snapshot of the multi-sectoral needs of people in La Toma and Argelia Isturbiz following the flooding. The assessment was conducted in November 2021 by AC Kapé Kapé and Convite, AC, with technical support from HelpAge International. Its purpose is to enable agencies to identify urgent humanitarian needs and to review and adapt their programmes in response to the RNA findings.

Key findings