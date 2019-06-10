R4V Situation Report, March/April 2019

As an achievement of the Quito process, countries across the region have announced measures to allow entrance in these countries with expired documents or other forms of documentation. This is expected to benefit approx. 500,000 Venezuelans, travelling on passports that have expired, or are about to expire.

Entry into Colombia via informal crossings (trochas) continued in March and April. At the opened crossing points at La Guajira average weekly entries increased from 2,830 in March to 4,600 in April on all entry points. The border in Paraguachon alone had an average of 2,070 weekly entries with stamped passports.

Opinion polls in Chile and Argentina have shown that discriminatory views and incidents of discrimination and xenophobia continue in, especially among middle-aged low-income persons.