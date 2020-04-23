R4V Response for Venezuelans - Regional Situation Report: January – March 2020

Situation and COVID-19

In the first months of 2020, 137 appealing organization coordinated activities for refugees and migrants from Venezuela in 17 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. This situation report covers response activities and key developments in the region that took place between January and March 2020. Special attention is dedicated to the evolving COVID-19 situation.

On 11 March, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak a pandemic.This situation is heavily affecting refugees and migrants from Venezuela hosted in the region from health, protection and humanitarian standpoints. On 25 March, the UN Secretary-General launched the COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan (GHRP). The GHRP seeks 2 billion US$ for humanitarian activities to address the impact of COVID-19 globally. The Regional Refugee and Migrant Response Plan (RMRP) is a distinct part of this global response and is noted as such in the GHRP. In the context of COVID-19, a review of the RMRP is now foreseen to be concluded in early May.

With the ongoing spread of COVID-19, countries have amplified their measures to contain the virus by limiting the movement of their populations. The impact on refugees and migrants is severe, as they may risk denial of regular access to countries without alternative protection safeguards in place. With irregular border crossings continuing, isolated humanitarian corridors have been kept open between Venezuela and Colombia for those suffering chronic or severe medical conditions. Movement restrictions have impacted the ability of R4V partners to maintain their operations, especially in the provision of shelter, NFIs, and services, including in Support Spaces and communal kitchens.

Many refugees and migrants from Venezuela had been working in the informal sector often without social protection, and have now lost their only sources of income, further weakening their ability to pay for food, medicines and rent, leading to evictions and increased numbers of homeless refugees and migrants. This has also impacted negatively on public perceptions of refugees and migrantsfrom Venezuela, who are increasingly facing stigmatization. Those in irregular situations have during the monitoring period been at particular risk of trafficking, smuggling, exploitation and abuse and since the outbreak of COVID-19 at an additional risk of being left out of national responses to the pandemic.