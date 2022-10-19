Quarterly Mixed Migration Update Latin America and the Caribbean, Quarter 3, 2022

Key Updates

• According to the latest update of the Inter-Agency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela (R4V), as of August 2022, 6,805,209 Venezuelans have left the country. Of these, 5,745,664 (83%) are in Latin American and Caribbean countries. According to key actors at the borders, returns intentions among Venezuelans are increasing. However, local actors in Venezuela stated that returns could be temporary, as economic conditions in Venezuela are still unstable.

• On July 22, 2022, the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs modified the general requirements on visas with the publication of resolution 5477: Venezuelans with temporary documents for more than 5 years may now be eligible to apply for residence visas.

• The number of Venezuelans trying to reach Nicaragua from Colombia by sea is increasing. Between August 23rd and 30th, five boats with 54 people on board, mainly Venezuelans, were intercepted by the Colombia National Navy near the Island of San Andrés, Colombia.

• From January to August 2022, 1,631,699 “encounters” were reported at the southern border of the United States, an increase of 23% compared to the same period in 2021 (1,324,649 “encounters”). As of July 2022, 200,195 “encounters” were reported at the southern border, 4% less compared to June 2022 (207,986 “encounters”).

• On August 8, the Migrant Protection Protocol (MPP), better known as the “Remain in Mexico” program, officially ended. The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that individuals are no longer being newly enrolled in the MPP.

• Maritime migration, accompanied by shipwrecks and associated deaths by sea, continues to rise in the region. Between October 2021 and September 2022, the United States Coast Guard (USCG) intercepted 5,392 Cubans (543% more than in 2021, 838 interceptions) and 7,173 Haitians (369% more than in 2021, 1,527 interceptions)