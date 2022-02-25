Venezuela
Progress of UNFPA Venezuela: Advocacy campaign in support of Inter-Agency Standing Committee PSEAH Championship
Introduction
The UNFPA Executive Director Dr. Natalia Kanem assumed the Inter-Agency Standing Committee PSEAH Championship in January 2021. She established 03 priorities during her championship:
1) Bolstering PSEA Country Mechanisms;
2) Improving Victim Access to Quality Information and Assistance; and
3) Strengthening Coordination and Cohesion.
Venezuela was one of the 35 priority countries identified to improve access to quality information and assistance for SEA survivors.
To comply with this, each country was asked to carry out the following activities:
- 01 dedicated UNCT meeting on PSEA and the Championship
- 10 community conversations on PSEA
- 10,000 people reached with information