Planning Guide RMRP 2020

1. Introduction

The Regional Refugee and Migrant Response Plan (RMRP) aims at addressing the humanitarian, protection and integration needs of both refugees and migrants from Venezuela, as well as host communities through accompanying, complementing and strengthening national and regional responses of governments, international organisations and civil society actors consistent with the principles outlined in the New York Declaration for Refugees and Migrants.

The Regional RMRP covers the immediate support by the national and international multilateral community for existing and estimated needs for 2020. It does not constitute a long-term development framework, nor does it substitute Government’s national response plans. Activities under the RMRP bridge immediate response activities and longer-term development endeavours.

While the lead role and strategies of hosting Governments shall be noted and recognized, Governments’ financial requirements will not be reflected, unless they fall under the implementation strategy of one of the appealing organization’s in this Plan and are explicitly related to the needs of refugees and migrants.

The Regional RMRP is a strategic response plan and an advocacy tool for the Regional Inter-Agency Coordination Platform to support country and sub-regional operations and to ensure the most pressing needs of refugees and migrants from Venezuela, as well as those of host communities, are met. It seeks to do so, in coordination with, and through the provision of technical support to host Governments and regional responses/initiatives, including the Quito Process.

The 8 country and sub-regional chapters of this RMRP are the strategic, operational and coordination tools falling within the realm of corresponding National and Sub-Regional Inter-Agency Coordination Platforms.

The Plan’s geographic scope is limited to countries in Latin America and the Caribbean receiving refugees and migrants from Venezuela. It does not include activities inside Venezuela. These are subject to a separate country plan. The temporal coverage of this Plan is the calendar year of 2020. Reflective of the dynamics of the region, this Plan can be revised and/or updated wherever circumstances fundamentally change, requiring a revised focus and response by the international community.

Based on the above understanding, this guidance document is intended to provide practical, step-by-step guidance on the various steps necessary for the structuring, planning and drafting of the different components of the RMRP 2020.