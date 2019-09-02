02 Sep 2019

Planning Guide RMRP 2020

Report
from R4V
Published on 02 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.64 MB)

1. Introduction

The Regional Refugee and Migrant Response Plan (RMRP) aims at addressing the humanitarian, protection and integration needs of both refugees and migrants from Venezuela, as well as host communities through accompanying, complementing and strengthening national and regional responses of governments, international organisations and civil society actors consistent with the principles outlined in the New York Declaration for Refugees and Migrants.

The Regional RMRP covers the immediate support by the national and international multilateral community for existing and estimated needs for 2020. It does not constitute a long-term development framework, nor does it substitute Government’s national response plans. Activities under the RMRP bridge immediate response activities and longer-term development endeavours.

While the lead role and strategies of hosting Governments shall be noted and recognized, Governments’ financial requirements will not be reflected, unless they fall under the implementation strategy of one of the appealing organization’s in this Plan and are explicitly related to the needs of refugees and migrants.

The Regional RMRP is a strategic response plan and an advocacy tool for the Regional Inter-Agency Coordination Platform to support country and sub-regional operations and to ensure the most pressing needs of refugees and migrants from Venezuela, as well as those of host communities, are met. It seeks to do so, in coordination with, and through the provision of technical support to host Governments and regional responses/initiatives, including the Quito Process.

The 8 country and sub-regional chapters of this RMRP are the strategic, operational and coordination tools falling within the realm of corresponding National and Sub-Regional Inter-Agency Coordination Platforms.

The Plan’s geographic scope is limited to countries in Latin America and the Caribbean receiving refugees and migrants from Venezuela. It does not include activities inside Venezuela. These are subject to a separate country plan. The temporal coverage of this Plan is the calendar year of 2020. Reflective of the dynamics of the region, this Plan can be revised and/or updated wherever circumstances fundamentally change, requiring a revised focus and response by the international community.

Based on the above understanding, this guidance document is intended to provide practical, step-by-step guidance on the various steps necessary for the structuring, planning and drafting of the different components of the RMRP 2020.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.