PAHO Executive Committee concludes its 162nd session on advancing health in the Americas region

The Executive Committee of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) concluded its 162nd session on 21 June, following discussions and deliberations on a variety of strategies, action plans and policies to address a number of key health challenges in the region.

Washington, DC, June 22, 2018 (PAHO / WHO) – The Executive Committee of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) concluded its 162nd session on 21 June, following discussions and deliberations on a variety of strategies, action plans and policies to address a number of key health challenges in the region.

Issues that were advanced during the Committee include: action plans to ensure the health of women, children and adolescents; the prevention and treatment of cervical cancer; and the human resources required for universal health access and coverage.

The Executive Committee also addressed issues around entomology and vector control, and the strengthening of tobacco control measures in the Americas.

During the Committee, members also considered a variety of progress reports including on road safety; the reduction in maternal mortality and severe maternal morbidity; integrated child health; climate change; eHealth; bioethics; health and international relations, among other issues. Furthermore, the Executive Committee also deliberated PAHO’s response to maintaining an effective technical cooperation agenda in Venezuela and neighboring member states diseases.

The deliberations of the Committee determine the final agenda to be addressed during the 56th Directing Council, in September this year.

Current members of the Executive Committee are: Antigua and Barbuda; Argentina, Brazil, Belize, Canada, Chile; Colombia; Panama and Peru. The Executive Committee is responsible for developing and approving the agenda for the Pan American Sanitary Conference and the Directing Council of PAHO. It is composed of nine Member States elected for overlapping three-year periods. It meets twice a year, or at the special request of the Director of PAHO or at least three Member States.