Orientation Guide: Humanitarian Transportation Chapter of the Refugees and Migrants Needs Assessment (RMNA) for 2023/24

This document is the result of the work meetings of the Regional Humanitarian Transportation Sector during the month of May and June 2022, which include the participation of regional, subregional, and national co-leaders of the sector. As well as bilateral meetings between the regional sector and the national sectors together with their information manager officers, and the Regional Information Management team.

It is intended to serve as a guide for the co-leaders of the Humanitarian Transport Sector and the National and Subregional Platforms for the drafting of the RMNA and the calculation of the Sectoral PiN for 2023/2024.