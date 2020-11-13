NRC's operations in Venezuela (Fact Sheet, November 2020)

Venezuela is in the midst of an economic, institutional and social crisis that has displaced millions of its inhabitants.

Humanitarian overview

Venezuela is experiencing a progressively worsening humanitarian crisis, with the collapse of basic services. The deteriorating situation has led to a displacement crisis second only to Syria in quantitative terms, with internal displacement, pendular migration, the outflow of almost five million Venezuelans into neighbouring countries and - since the outbreak of Covid-19 - increasing numbers of returnees from neighbouring states. The use of illegal and often dangerous border crossings is commonplace.

Negative coping mechanisms are widespread and rising, with reliance on exploitative informal employment including smuggling, recruitment to armed groups, illegal mining, and transactional sex work. Children frequently drop out of school to work in or outside the home, and a large proportion of households go without basic goods.

The outbreak of Covid-19 has dramatically exacerbated the pre-existing humanitarian crisis in Venezuela.

The scale of the current response is not suffcicient to respond to critical needs across the country. Seven million people - more than 25 per cent of the population – require humanitarian assistance in Venezuela. However, it is likely that this figure is a drastic underestimate.