19 Feb 2019

New Zealand contributes humanitarian funding to the Venezuela crisis

Report
from Government of New Zealand
Published on 19 Feb 2019 View Original

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters announced today that New Zealand is to provide $500,000 in humanitarian assistance to support Venezuelan citizens fleeing to neighbouring countries

“New Zealand is concerned for the people of Venezuela and the deteriorating situation they face. More than three million Venezuelans have fled to neighbouring countries, putting a major strain on the region,” said Mr Peters.

“New Zealand will provide $500,000 in humanitarian assistance to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) to provide shelter and access to basic services for refugees and migrants.”

This is in addition to the $145,000 New Zealand provided to support healthcare facilities, equipment and medical care for Venezuelans in Colombia and Brazil in 2018 through the World Health Organization and the UN International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

“New Zealand has registered our objection to the human rights abuses being perpetrated by the Maduro administration,” said Mr Peters.

“The people of Venezuela are asking for change. We support the efforts of all Venezuelans who are seeking to hold free and fair elections and call on Nicolás Maduro to respect the will of the people.”

