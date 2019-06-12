12 Jun 2019

Negotiating Venezuela’s Transition

Report
from The New York Times
Published on 11 Jun 2019 View Original

Many remain skeptical of “dialogue,” but effective local leadership, backed by strong international support, can forge agreements that work.

By Abraham F. Lowenthal and David Smilde Professors Lowenthal and Smilde are experts on Latin America.

Last month’s preliminary talks between representatives of Venezuela’s government and the democratic opposition, facilitated by the government of Norway and held in that country, are an important first step toward a democratic transition. Norway is well placed to take the lead in facilitating negotiations; it has considerable experience, expertise and international respect for its scrupulous and impartial approach to conflict resolution.

Read the full article on the New York Times.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.