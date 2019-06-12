Negotiating Venezuela’s Transition

Many remain skeptical of “dialogue,” but effective local leadership, backed by strong international support, can forge agreements that work.

By Abraham F. Lowenthal and David Smilde Professors Lowenthal and Smilde are experts on Latin America.

Last month’s preliminary talks between representatives of Venezuela’s government and the democratic opposition, facilitated by the government of Norway and held in that country, are an important first step toward a democratic transition. Norway is well placed to take the lead in facilitating negotiations; it has considerable experience, expertise and international respect for its scrupulous and impartial approach to conflict resolution.

