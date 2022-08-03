Natural Hazards Monitoring - 3 August 2022

(excerpts)

Severe Weather

Venezuela

On 3 August, the Venezuela Civil Protection Agency reported that due to a tropical wave that impacted the municipality of Lara, 150 people, were affected. The tropical wave produced heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds and at least 46 homes were affected in Bario located in the Agüedo Felipe Alvarado parish of the Iribarren municipality. The Usera and El Toro sectors were also affected with 2 houses and 4 houses affected respectively. The report is available at: Venezuela Civil Protection.