Severe weather

Venezuela

On 21 October 2022, the Venezuela Civil Protection, provided information on the effects of Tropical Storm No.46 in Venezuela; the heavy rains it caused affected the states of Carabobo, Aragua, Miranda, Capital District, La Guaira, northern Guárico, Delta Amacuro, Anzoátegui, Sucre, and Monagas. There were 12 homes affected in 23 de Enero. In Distrito Capital, 62 homes were affected and 14 families evacuated. The report is available at: Civil Protection of Venezuela