Natural Hazards Monitoring - 24 August 2022

...

Unofficial

**Severe Weather **

Venezuela (Update)

On 23 August 2022, a media report provided an update about the overflow of the Socopó River occurred on 9 August 2022 due to the heavy rains in the state of Barinas, Venezuela. According to the report, at least 2,200 people and 600 families were affected in the urban and rural areas of the municipality of Sucre, Barinas, Venezuela. The Governor Sergio Garrido has recommended to maintain the state of alert in the state because another 24 hours of rain are expected. The report is available at: El Arugueño