Official

Floods

Venezuela

On 17 October 2022, in Venezuela, according to an update from the Aragua State Government regarding the El Castaño River flooding in the municipality of Maracay, capital of Aragua state, a total of 50 affected families and 3 deaths have been reported in El Castaño, Corozal, and Palmarito. The report is available at: Gobierno Aragua