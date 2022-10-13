Natural Hazards Monitoring - 12 October 2022

Official

Severe weather

Belize

On 11 October 2022, the Belize National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), provided information on the heavy rains affecting the country. At least 30 communities in central and southern Belize are being affected by flooding. Among the affected are approximately 3,000 families, and dozens of homes, vehicles, equipment, farms and crops were damaged. There are 11 shelters that have been opened. In Cayo district, 6 shelters are housing 104 occupants. In terms of infrastructure, 5 bridges were closed and slightly damaged, 2 ferries were closed, 10 road networks flooded out, 11 rivers and 4 creeks reached flood stage, and 1 water system for BWS was impacted in San Ignacio. The report is available at: NEMO

Hurricane

El Salvador

On 12 October 2022, the Civil Protection of El Salvador, provided information on Hurricane Julia’s passage in El Salvador; the government has declared a National Emergency due to the hurricane for 15 days. As of 12 October, 10 deaths were reported. Additionally, there were 190 landslides (138 increase since the prior report) and 433 houses were affected (383 increase since the prior report). More than 450 rescues were carried out (150 increase since the prior report) and 2,379 people (282 increase since the prior report) are housed in the 90 shelters open nationwide (45 increase since the prior report). The reports are available at: Protección Civil 1, Protección Civil 2, Protección Civil 3, and Protección Civil 4

Floods

Venezuela

On 10 October 2022, the Civil Protection of Venezuela, provided information on the flooding of 5 rivers in Las Tejerías, Aragua state, Venezuela, affecting 21 communities. The EOC was activated to assist affected families and the flooding has caused damages and deaths. Thus far, 3 shelters have been opened. On 11 October, the Government of Araguas state, Venezuela, reported 43 deaths, 56 missing people, and 757 affected homes (317 were destroyed). The reports are available at: Protección Civil 1, Protección Civil 2, and Gobierno Aragua