22 Nov 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - November 19, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 19 Nov 2019 View Original

Volcanic Activity
Guatemala

On 18 November 2019, the National Coordinator for the Reduction of Disasters (CONRED) in Guatemala reported that the Santiaguito Volcano generated explosions for 24 hours and a column of ash and gas rising to 3,300 meters above sea level; ash falls were dispersed towards the southwest and southeast direction of the volcanic cone. In addition, ash falls were registered in the villages of Loma Linda and San Marcos Palajunoj in Quetzaltenango Department. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED.

Severe Weather
Venezuela

On 19 November 2019, media reported heavy rain in Guanipa Municipality, Anzoátegui State, Venezuela, where 154 families and houses were affected in several sectors of the municipality. In El Mirador I and II towns, Guanipa Municipality, families were evacuated due to the collapse of several septic tanks, which damaged several homes. The report is available in Spanish at: Ultimas Noticias.

