Natural Disasters Monitoring - May 17, 2021

Official

Severe Weather

Guatemala

On 14 May, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED, per its acronym in Spanish) reported that 352 people were affected by heavy rains across the country during the week of 10 to 14 May. Heavy rains caused a landslide in Oratorio, Santa Rosa which resulted in a road being submerged and affected 300 people. Strong winds in Calle Vieja, Rio Bravo, Suchitepéquez caused moderate damage to 9 homes and affected 47 people who were evacuated. Another landslide in San Pablo, San Marcos, caused moderate damage to a home and 5 people were evacuated, including one injured person. The report is available at: CONRED.

Unofficial

Severe Weather

Ecuador

On 16 May, media reported heavy rains in Cuenca that caused the Tarqui River to overflow and flood the area. More than 60 homes, avenues, linear parks, crops, and pastures were affected and five pedestrian bridges and drinking water pipes collapsed. The most affected area is El Carmen de Guzho Bajo where 45 people were rescued from their homes. 50 people were evacuated from Zhucay, La Calera Baja, and Tarqui. Private companies have pledged their support in giving aid to the affected families in the region. The rains are forecasted to continue for the following week before the dry season begins. The reports are available at: El Comercio and El Mercurio.

Venezuela

On 17 May, media reported that heavy rainfall caused flooding in more than ten neighborhoods in the town of Guasdualito in Páez municipality which affected more than 15,000 people. A pump system responsible for allowing excess rainwater to escape failed causing the subsequent flooding to the Costa del Caño, El Gamero, Las Mangas, Barra Vieja, Manga del Río, La Esperanza, Cabanerio, Barrio Obrero, Morrones, Barrio Táchira, Francisco Solórzano, Villa Páez, Los Corrales neighborhoods. The report is available at: La Patilla.