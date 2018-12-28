28 Dec 2018

Natural Disasters Monitoring - December 27, 2018

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 27 Dec 2018

Earthquake

Venezuela

On 27 December 2018, the Venezuela Civil Defense reported an earthquake of 4.9 magnitude and 9.4 kilometers deep occurred today at 4:59AM local time 12 kilometers northeast of Valencia City, Carabobo State. The strong quake was felt in the states of: Aragua, Carabobo, Miranda, Vargas, and in the Capital City. Twenty-eight aftershocks were reported. In addition, media reported structural damages, broken pipes in buildings, and homes affected in San Diego Municipality, Carabobo State. The reports are available in Spanish at: Proteccion Civil, PCivil_Ve, Gobierno Bolivariano de Venezuela, and El Nacional Noticias.

Severe Weather

Guatemala

On 26 December 2018, the Guatemala National Coordination Agency for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reported low temperatures this week in eleven departments of Guatemala; the cold season caused a total of 640 people to seek housing in temporary shelters. The most affected Departments were: Guatemala, Quiche, and Jalapa. The report is available in Spanish at: Secretaria de Gestion de Riesgos.

Volcano

Ecuador

On 26 December 2018, the Ecuador Institute of Geophysics reported that the Reventador volcano, located in the eastern Andes of Ecuador, registered ash fall reaching 800 meters above the crater toward the south-west direction. Ash falls were also reported in the town of Ascasubi, Cayambe Canton (23 kilometers east of the city of Quito). In addition, there were 59 explosions and 5 emission tremors. The complete reports are available in Spanish at: IG Instituto Geofisico, IG de la EPN, and [IGEP](https://na01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fac....

