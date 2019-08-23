23 Aug 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - August 22, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Official Sources:

Tropical Storm Ivo

United States of America – Southern Tip of Baja California (Alert)

On 22 August 2019, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NOAA) reported that Tropical Storm Ivo is about 550 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California and is moving towards the west with maximum sustained winds of 65mph. Ivo could become a hurricane tonight or tomorrow. The report is available in English at: National Hurricane Center.

Severe Weather

Mexico

On 20 August 2019, the Government of Chiapas in Mexico reported an overflow of the Filapa River in the town of Acapetahua, Chiapas Municipality, Mexico, where 125 persons and 30 homes were affected due to floods. To date, 30 families were evacuated to a nearby shelter. The report is available in Spanish at: Gobierno Chiapas.

Unofficial Sources:

Severe Weather

Venezuela

On 21 August 2019, media reported floods in Puerto Ordaz, Bolivar State, Venezuela, where 250 families and several homes were affected due to floods. The report is available in Spanish at: la patilla Noticias

