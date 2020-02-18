On the move: Understanding Venezuelan refugee and migrant decision-making: Implications for responses to protracted displacement

Introduction

More people are displaced than ever before. An unprecedented 70.8 million people around the world have been forced from their homes due to violence, persecution and natural disasters as of 2018. The ongoing political and economic crisis in Venezuela has sparked the latest and largest, second only to that of Syria, refugee and migrant movement worldwide. A staggering 4.7 million people have thus far left Venezuela. The UN estimates that the number of refugees and migrants will climb to 5.3 million at the end of 2019, and by 2020, there may be 8 million Venezuelans outside of their country, making this the largest crisis in the world. Colombia, hosting almost 1.4 million people (roughly 40% of the displaced Venezuelans in the region) so far, has been the primary destination.

Forced displacement is becoming increasingly protracted, demanding new ways of responding to the needs of refugees and distress migrants. According to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees, the duration of displacement now lasts an estimated 26 years, on average. With the situation in Venezuela continuing to deteriorate, there is no immediate prospect of many Venezuelans returning home. In recent years, several global frameworks have sought to promote longer-term solutions for refugees and migrants, including the Global Compact on Refugees, the Global Compact for Migration, and the Sustainable Development Goals. These initiatives have put forth policy ideas on how to address protracted displacement and migration, but achieving their goals requires a better understanding of the dilemmas that migrants and refugees face in their situations of displacement.

Faced with a unique set of challenges, migrants and refugees make difficult choices, which they believe will result in the best outcomes for themselves and their families. In reality, migrants and refugees fleeing their country often experience harrowing journeys and end up in situations of deprivation and vulnerability, at times, when better alternatives exist. These suboptimal outcomes beg the question of how people on the move make decisions that affect their wellbeing. While humanitarian programs and broader policy responses seek to protect and improve the wellbeing of displaced persons, they often lack critical information about refugees and migrants’ decision-making processes including, how they weigh uncertainty and risks, evaluate choices and assess information available to them. As a result, such responses may miss opportunities to go beyond providing short-term relief to helping refugees and migrants make the best possible choices given a set of constraints and possibilities.

To make this specific, take the decision refugees and migrants must make about where they will go once they are compelled to leave their home. While the ideal option is to reside in a place where their rights are protected and livelihood and employment opportunities exist, many refugees and migrants end up in places that offer them little more than a temporary shelter, in most cases, and a marginalized existence, in the worst case. While factors such as financial constraints and social networks invariably influence where people go, other less well examined variables also play into the decision, including people’s behavioral profiles (i.e. how they perceive risk and uncertainty). Other key decisions that affect wellbeing, similar to one’s choice of destination, include how refugees and migrants invest or use available assets, income and resources. Often this choice is between meeting immediate needs, including food consumption, and investing in productive assets or livelihood opportunities that may generate future income.

Behavioral economics research has shown that people often make decisions that do not obviously appear to make their lives better. It provides a number of tools for understanding why and when this may happen. For example, “prospect theory” identifies ways in which people make systematic errors when dealing with complex problems that involve uncertainty. The “scarcity” literature highlights that, under stressful circumstances, decision-making can be further impaired because people lack the mental bandwidth to make careful and optimal choices. Information (or lack of it) has long been considered by economists to be a key component to the quality of decision-making. Behavioral economics has also shown that the timing is important, too: i.e., getting relevant information just before making a decision is more helpful than receiving it long before. When considering how refugees and migrants make decisions, the application of these theories, in combination with data from assessments of actual choices and how these affect people’s wellbeing, can provide valuable insights for designing programs and policies that seek to optimize outcomes.

Drawing on behavioral economics theories and primary quantitative and qualitative data on decision-making among Venezuelans who have fled to Colombia, this study seeks to answer questions about how refugees and migrants make decisions that affect their wellbeing, and how programs and policies can help improve them. We apply commonly used behavioral measures in a novel context: among Venezuelan refugees and migrants in Colombia. This data enables us to better understand how Venezuelans fleeing their country perceive risks, uncertainty and time preferences. We couple this with in-depth semi-structured interviews that provide a deeper and more nuanced insight into the situations that Venezuelan refugees and migrants find themselves in, which influence their preferences and choices.