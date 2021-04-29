Venezuela + 2 more

MMC Latin America and the Caribbean - 4Mi Snapshot – March 2021 : Access to health services for Venezuelans in Colombia and Peru during the COVID-19 pandemic

Format
Infographic
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

This snapshot offers an analysis on the perception that Venezuelan refugees and migrants have with regard to their ability to access health services during the COVID-19 pandemic in Colombia and Peru. It aims to contribute towards a solid evidence base to inform targeted responses on the ground, as well as advocacy efforts related to the situation of refugees and migrants during the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Content