MMC Latin America and the Caribbean - 4Mi Snapshot – March 2021 : Protection risks for Venezuelan refugees and migrants during the COVID-19 pandemic in Colombia

This snapshot offers an analysis of the protection risks reported amid the COVID-19 pandemic by Venezuelan refugees and migrants in Colombia. It aims to contribute towards a solid evidence base to inform targeted responses on the ground, as well as advocacy efforts related to the situation of refugees and migrants during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the 4Mi COVID-19 survey, respondents were asked about the role of COVID-19 in increasing various protection risks. This snapshot will focus on the four protection risks contemplated in the survey that have been more frequently reported by respondents as having increased during the pandemic: theft, labor exploitation, domestic violence and bribery / extortion.

Data concerning the other risks will not be explored in detail. COVID-19 seems to have played a more limited role as a threat multiplier for the risks of arbitrary arrest and detention, denial of entry / pushback across borders, deportation and sexual exploitation, as less than 50% of respondents indicated that these risks had increased during the pandemic.