MMC Latin America and the Caribbean 4Mi Snapshot – June 2020 : Venezuelan refugees and migrants: awareness and information on COVID-19

This snapshot focuses on the level of awareness of COVID-19 among Venezuelan refugees and migrants in Colombia and Peru, and their access to information. It aims to contribute towards building a solid evidence base to inform targeted responses on the ground, as well as advocacy efforts related to the situation of refugees and migrants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recommendations

• Disseminate information on COVID-19 to migrants and refugees through channels which they consume frequently and sources they trust.

• Include accurate information on the asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 in public information material concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Promote the use of reliable sources of information about the virus and how to protect oneself from contagion.