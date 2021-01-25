MMC Latin America and the Caribbean 4Mi Snapshot – December 2020 : Humanitarian assistance for Venezuelan refugees and migrants during the pandemic: what has changed over time?

This snapshot offers an analysis on how the trends in assistance needed and received among Venezuelan refugees and migrants in Colombia and Peru have changed since the COVID-19 crisis began. It aims to contribute towards a solid evidence base to inform targeted responses on the ground, as well as advocacy efforts related to the situation of refugees and migrants during the coronavirus pandemic.

Results presented in this snapshot are indicative: sample composition varied somewhat for each month and has not been weighted, and may therefore account for some of the differences in findings. The adaptation of 4Mi data collection to the constraints imposed by COVID-19 has included referrals of respondents by NGOs providing cash-based assistance, which means people receiving assistance are certain to make up a proportion of the sample: the percentage of Venezuelans who are receiving this specific assistance among the general refugee and migrant population is probably lower than in our findings