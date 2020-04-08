MMC Latin America and the Caribbean 4Mi Snapshot – April 2020 : Access to assistance for Venezuelans on the move

This snapshot focuses on access to assistance for Venezuelan refugees and migrants along the route from Venezuela to Colombia and Peru and/or after arriving at their destination city.1 The analysis is based on 1,076 interviews conducted between 9 November 2019 and 15 March 2020: 896 in Colombia and 180 in Peru. 60% of respondents were women and 40% men. The average age was 32.8 years old.

47% of respondents received assistance along the route

As Figure 1 shows, 47% of respondents reported having received assistance along the way. It should be noted that 4Mi monitors most frequently recruit interviewees at assistance distribution points, NGO premises and other institutional locations in Colombia and Peru. The percentage of persons who received assistance among the general migrant and refugee population is likely to be lower.