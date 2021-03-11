Migration from Venezuela: opportunities for Latin America and the Caribbean - Regional socio-economic integration strategy

Executive Summary

Context

Since 2015, more than 5.4 million people have had to leave their country as a result of the economic, social and political crisis facing Venezuela. Around 85% went to another country in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC). This figure, which does not include hundreds of thousands of returnees, makes this the most serious migration crisis in the history of the region.

Often, destination countries view refugees and migrants as a burden that affects the provision of public services and the national and local fiscal balance. However, international experience shows that migrants, including refugees, also contribute to the development of host countries (OECD-ILO, 2018).

Turning migration into a factor for sustainable development requires that public authorities at both the local and national levels promote the socioeconomic integration of the refugee and migrant population.

Why a Regional Strategy for socio-economic integration?

While humanitarian aid seeks to meet the basic needs of the refugee and migrant population, in particular food, health and housing, a regional economic integration strategy aims to make its recipients the promoters of their own subsistence by promoting their sustainable inclusion in host communities and their contribution to local economies.

Who is it for?

The Regional Strategy is aimed at the main host countries for the refugee and migrant population from Venezuela; in particular, to government institutions that have some degree of competence in the socioeconomic integration of this population, and to employers’ and workers’ organizations, with the aim of promoting social dialogue around this area.

The countries participating in the Quito Process identified socioeconomic integration as one of the priority axes of their work agenda. In addition, the Regional Response Plan for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela (RMRP, 2020), designed within the framework of the Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela (R4V), includes socioeconomic and cultural integration among its four axes for priority action.

Objectives of the Regional Strategy

The Regional Strategy is oriented towards the formulation of concrete responses to meet three objectives:

To reduce the levels of socioeconomic vulnerability of refugees and other migrants from Venezuela. To maximize the contribution of this population to the economies of the recipient countries. To promote social cohesion through initiatives that also benefit the host communities.

Priority axes of the Regional Strategy

The Regional Strategy is part of a medium and long-term framework because it recognizes that the majority of refugees and migrants from Venezuela will settle for several years and that the only viable option for them to contribute to the sustainable development of their host countries is to promote socioeconomic integration and coexistence with their citizens. It is based on international standards on labour and human rights.

To this end, the Strategy is articulated around seven priority axes:

i. Regularization and profiling of the population from Venezuela: proposes making more flexible and expediting the processes of regularization and profiling of the migrant and returned population and carrying out studies on their demographic and socioeconomic profile.

ii. Professional training and recognition of qualifications and competencies: seeks to promote professional training and recognition of qualifications in the region in order to promote labour inclusion.

iii. Employment promotion: plans to promote access and efficiency of labour intermediation programs and platforms, boost the employability of refugees and migrants, and adopt measures for their transition into the formal economy.

iv. Entrepreneurship and business development: includes the integration of migrants and refugees into sustainable entrepreneurship programs and value chains, as well as promoting selfemployment.

v. Financial inclusion: proposes facilitating access to financial services in host countries, promoting financial education and adapting banking services to the needs of the migrant and refugee population.

vi. Access to social protection, proposes the preparation of a roadmap to promote a regional social protection floor and a campaign to disseminate information on access to social security.

vii.Social cohesion: foresees the design of institutional strengthening programs and awareness campaigns to combat discrimination and xenophobia.

Strengthening regional cooperation mechanisms in matters of the socio-economic integration of refugees and migrants into their host communities

Until now, the Latin American and Caribbean governments’ response to the Venezuelan migration crisis has been directed more towards national action than regional action, although the Quito Process pursues the latter. For this reason, it is essential that the countries of the region manage to strengthen cooperation mechanisms and adopt and implement truly regional policies, particularly in matters of socioeconomic integration for the refugee and migrant population that comes from Venezuela, as well as for host communities.

For the successful implementation of the seven axes outlined above, it is key that the countries of the region manage to strengthen their cooperation mechanisms and adopt regional policies. The Regional Strategy suggests how to develop and implement such regional initiatives, focusing on the areas of:

i. Human mobility and regularization: better cooperation in the management of migratory flows at the regional level and the adoption of concerted regularization mechanisms to facilitate intra-regional human mobility and socioeconomic integration.

ii. Mutual recognition of degrees and competencies: when a person, whatever their nationality or immigration status, validates a technical or academic degree in one of the countries of the region or certifies their labour competencies, this recognition will be valid in the other countries of the region.

iii. Labour intermediation: regional cooperation on labour intermediation implies that both databases of job vacancies in each country and those of the job-seeking population, including refugees and migrants, are shared.

iv. Social protection: the extension of subregional agreements and promotion of coordination between national social security laws to guarantee the access of migrant workers and their families to national social protection systems and reinforce the system of portability of rights.

This type of initiative will contribute to a better response to the protection and inclusion needs of refugees and migrants from Venezuela at the regional level in a context aggravated by the COVID-19 crisis.

It will also contribute to the achievement of the objectives of the Quito Process.