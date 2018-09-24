Migration Trends in the Americas: Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (September 2018)

Traditionally, the migration dynamic in the Americas has been marked by intra- and extra-regional patterns. In recent years, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has seen changes in its migration processes with an intensification of flows towards traditional destinations as well as new destinations in the region and the world. This report presents information available as of September 2018.

EVOLUTION OF THE VENEZUELAN POPULATION ABROAD

The 2005 and 2010 figures stem from the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Aairs (UN DESA)1. The 2015 and 2017/2018 figures are derived from UN DESA and other official sources.* The 2017/2018 figures accumulates official data available in every country.