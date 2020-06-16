Migration and COVID-19: Venezuelan children between a rock and a hard place

Introduction

South America has become the scene of one of the worst humanitarian crises in recent times. The crisis involving migrants and refugees from Venezuela involves children, adolescents, and young people who have left their country of origin to settle in surrounding countries, either due to political or economic reasons, sometimes both.

Faced with this reality that leaves millions of people between a rock and a hard place, World Vision has mounted a multi-country and multi-sector response. Its objective is to form a ring of protection around migrant children and their families, all the while restoring their dignity and hope in the face of adversity. Humanitarian assistance, protection and advocacy, the generation of livelihoods and cultural and economic integration are the pillars of this response.

As of May 2020, it has reached more than 250,000 people in seven countries since January 2019.

World Vision’s response to the crisis involving migrants and refugees coming from Venezuela includes operations in Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Bolivia, Brazil, and Venezuela under the three pillars described above partnering with the humanitarian clusters coordinated by the United Nations. Operation Hope Without Borders is seeking US $80 million to benefit 700,000 vulnerable people from January 2020 through December 2022. This implies being able to directly help 200,000 migrants at the regional level and 40,000 people in Venezuela in 2020.

Several organizations have also taken clear positions and actions in relation to this set of problems. UNICEF, for example, has expressed its concern because of the “reports of xenophobia, discrimination and violence perpetrated against Venezuelan children and families in host communities.”

For its part, a joint communiqué between OHCHR, IOM, UNCHR, and WHO mentions that “While many nations protect and host refugee and migrant populations, they are often not equipped to respond to crises such as Covid-19,” particularly in what is involved in prevention, testing, and treatment.

Migrations break cultural and community ties when they leave home. In addition, families are shattered, and in many cases, this deepens their poverty and infringes on rights such as health, education, nutrition, housing, and protection. Migration is a right that involves high risks. These risks, since several months back, have been added to the global pandemic caused by the COVID-19 virus.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) estimates that by the end of 2020, 6.5 million Venezuelans will have left the country.3 This creates a diaspora throughout the continent that faces the migration drama, and also stalked by the threat to their lives brought by COVID-19.

This potentially lethal combination (migration and COVID-19), has become daily life for approximately 1,075,0004 Venezuelan children, adolescents and young people who have left the country over the last several years seeking – with or without their parents – the opportunity for a better life. Another 1 million children were left behind in Venezuela while their parents attempted to find some sort of work opportunity in other countries.

This document, based on a World Vision study in different countries in South America, addresses this double-edged problem in the daily life of Venezuelan children. It also shows the changes due to the situation, the risks and the violation of the rights of children and adolescents who have migrated from Venezuela to different countries in the region, or who still are in that country. Although the latter group does not fit into the category of migrants, World Vision also researched about their situation in the context of the pandemic.