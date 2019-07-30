Migrant and refugee Venezuelan crisis: IOM regional response overview (Reporting period June 2019)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

4.0 million of Venezuelans are living abroad1 . 3.2 million (80%) of which in Latin America and the Caribbean countries, according to updated official data. Due to complex and unpredictable developments of the Venezuelan situation, the increase in mixed flows of Venezuelan migrants and refugees in the region has continued.

As part of the region's ongoing efforts to adjust response structures at the national level to address Venezuelan migratory flows, countries continue to make adjustments and modifications in decisions related to their migration policies.

In this context, Peru and the United State of America announced different kind of measures to deal with Venezuelans flows on June 6th. The first one, informed that the Peruvian immigration control authorities, will only admit the entry to passport holders with a valid humanitarian visa starting from June 15th, 2019. Also, Venezuelan nationals may apply for a tourist, business or other migratory quality visas different to humanitarian visas, in any Peruvian Consulate abroad. On the other hand, the United Stated announced the acceptance of expired Venezuelan passports, both for the processing of visas and consular matters and for the entry into US territory. This measure is in line with the decree signed by the Venezuelan National Assembly on May 21st to extend the validity of Venezuelan passports for 5 years once they have expired.

On June 8th, after more than a 3 months closure (February 23th) the Venezuelan Government reopened the main border crossing points with Colombia. The Colombian migration authorities informed that around 74 thousand people entered and left Colombian territory through the border crossings between Norte de Santander (Colombia) and Táchira State (Venezuela), during the first day of the border opening; specifically more than 34 thousand Venezuelan citizens entered to Colombia, while about 40 thousand returned to their country.

In Chile, through the Decree N° 42.383 of June 20th, the government announced the implementation of the consular tourism visa for Venezuelan citizens as response to the expected increase of Venezuelan migrants since the implementation of the humanitarian visa in Peru. The Decree establishes as requirement for entry (recreational, sporting, religious or other similar purposes) the obtention of a consular seal giving the right to entrance and permanence for a maximum of 90 days. This is valid for individuals entering Chile without the purpose of immigration, residence or the development of remunerated activities.

Since 2015 and per end of June 2019, 1,916,700 million residence permits, and other forms of regular status have been granted approximately in Latin American and the Caribbean countries. As for some of the current ordinary and extra-ordinary regularization mechanisms, the latest available official figures of granted visas and permits are as follows: