Media Advisory: The United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, will visit Venezuela from 31 July to 2 August 2022.

WHO: Martin Griffiths, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator

WHAT: Mission to Venezuela

WHEN: 31 July-2 August 2022

WHERE: Caracas

The United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, will visit Venezuela from 31 July to 2 August 2022.

During his mission, Mr. Griffiths will meet with Government officials and other key stakeholders, including humanitarian partners.

Mr. Griffiths aims to support ongoing efforts to address humanitarian and social needs and to strengthen basic service delivery. He will visit a health project and discuss ways to mobilize additional resources to scale up the response.

