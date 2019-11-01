01 Nov 2019

Media Advisory: Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock to visit Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 01 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (115.86 KB)

WHO: Mark Lowcock, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator
WHAT: Visit to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela
WHEN: 4-6 November 2019
WHERE: Caracas

The United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock, will visit the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela from 4 to 6 November 2019 to learn first-hand about the humanitarian situation and strengthen cooperation and coordination among the various humanitarian organizations operating in the country. During the visit, Mr. Lowcock is scheduled to meet with senior government officials and members of the National Assembly, representatives of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), United Nations agencies and the diplomatic community, among others. He will also assess the humanitarian response supported by the United Nations on the ground and meet with people affected by the crisis.

In 2018, the UN began to scale up the delivery of humanitarian assistance to respond to the most urgent needs, complementing the actions of national authorities and national and international NGOs. The 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan calls for US$223 million to assist 2.6 million people and focuses on providing life-saving humanitarian aid and protection and strengthening community resilience.

For further details of media opportunities, please contact:
In Geneva: Jens Laerke, +41 79 472 9750, laerke@un.org
In New York: Hayat Abu-Saleh, +1 917 224 9751, abusaleh@un.org
In Caracas: Gema Cortés, +58 4241364370, cortesg@un.org.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.