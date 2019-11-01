Media Advisory: Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock to visit Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela

WHO: Mark Lowcock, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator

WHAT: Visit to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela

WHEN: 4-6 November 2019

WHERE: Caracas

The United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock, will visit the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela from 4 to 6 November 2019 to learn first-hand about the humanitarian situation and strengthen cooperation and coordination among the various humanitarian organizations operating in the country. During the visit, Mr. Lowcock is scheduled to meet with senior government officials and members of the National Assembly, representatives of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), United Nations agencies and the diplomatic community, among others. He will also assess the humanitarian response supported by the United Nations on the ground and meet with people affected by the crisis.

In 2018, the UN began to scale up the delivery of humanitarian assistance to respond to the most urgent needs, complementing the actions of national authorities and national and international NGOs. The 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan calls for US$223 million to assist 2.6 million people and focuses on providing life-saving humanitarian aid and protection and strengthening community resilience.

