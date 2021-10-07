Mapping to Create an AAP Baseline for the R4V Regional Response, September 2021

INTRODUCTION AND METHODOLOGY

ACCOUNTABILITY TO AFFECTED POPULATIONS

Accountability to Affected Populations in humanitarian responses requires aid actors to provide affected populations with accurate information, listen to and respond to their feedback and complaints, and include them in decisions that affect their lives. AAP is an essential part of good humanitarian programming at the programme or agency level to ensure assistance is relevant and efficient and strengthens trust between communities and humanitarian actors. Because of its transversal nature, AAP is not the responsibility of a single team or organisation; it is instead a shared responsibility of all actors and staff.

Collective AAP approaches seek to extend this approach further. It focuses on the overall response by putting people rather than projects at the centre to maximise available resources, minimise AAP action overlap among humanitarian actors, and reduce confusion about ways to reach aid actors in the served communities.

Through the RMRP2021, the Inter-Agency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants (R4V) has committed to putting affected populations at the centre of its regional response by including AAP components in its planned action. In addition to continuously promoting the centrality and importance of AAP approaches for the individual work of partner organisations of the R4V, efforts are increasingly being made to support the adoption of collective approaches.

The key objective of the Mapping to create an AAP baseline was to conduct a stocktaking exercise of the current implementation conditions of AAP across the R4V response. The exercise aims to provide a clearer picture of the existing capacities, gaps, challenges, and opportunities to strengthen AAP as a joint effort between R4V Platform partners in collective approaches.

METHODOLOGY

The Mapping to create an AAP baseline was designed to explore the IASC revised commitments to AAP and PSEA :

• Leadership: commitment and institutional integration of AAP approaches in the Humanitarian Program Cycle and strategic planning processes, including capacity building and training initiatives.

• Participation and Partnership: Adoption of mechanisms that feed into and support collective/coordinated people-centred approaches to enable affected populations to play an active role in the decision-making and ensure that the most affected are represented and have influence.

• Information, feedback and action: Adoption of mechanisms that feed into and support collective and participatory approaches that inform and listen to communities, address their feedback and lead to corrective action. Plan, design, and manage protection and assistance programmes that are responsive to the diversity and expressed views of affected communities.

• Result: Measure AAP (and PSEA) related results at the agency and collective level, including through humanitarian standards.

Partnership and participation and information, feedback and action can be defined as operational commitments as they translate into activities implemented at the field level.

In the questionnaire structure and in reporting the Mapping results in this document, the commitments have been simplified, and only core areas for this baseline have been investigated.

The Mapping was conducted aiming at collecting both quantitative and qualitative data. Qualitative data was collected through a survey that was disseminated with platforms partners. Given the transversality of AAP, responses to the study were sought across different profiles. The questionnaire was completed by both professionals whose roles are closer to implementing AAP activities (e.g., communication, protection and PSEA, MEAL and CWC experts) and professionals with other technical backgrounds such as Shelter and CVA experts. The questionnaire included 21 questions that asked respondents to rate their knowledge of AAP and its application in their day to day work, including responsibility for different activities, and also enquired about coordination and opportunities for joint up collaboration. The survey finally gathered information on the current opportunities and needs to scale up collective approaches and the challenges and obstacles for such initiative. To support the ongoing work of the Support Spaces Working Group, some questions were tailored to the need to understand AAP practices across Support Spaces practices, which are essential structures where humanitarian actors from across R4V are in contact with affected populations. A total of 181 responses were received from across the platform.

Quantitative information was collected to complement the Mapping with details regarding the different national or sub-regional contexts. It was collected through 11 KIIs to coordinators of the sub-regional and national platforms and experts from across thematic groups that overlook AAP, such as CWC and protection, depending on the local structure.