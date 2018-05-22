22 May 2018

Malaria rates soar in Venezuela – a nation that had nearly wiped it out

Report
from The Guardian
Published on 21 May 2018 View Original

Shocking reversal for country once lauded for nearly wiping out the disease, reflecting wider problems in failing healthcare system

Venezuela is facing an escalating malaria crisis, even as the infection rates have continued to decline across most of the rest of the planet.

The situation is a shocking reversal in a country that was once seen as a flag bearer for global malaria eradication. Once the Americas’ most malaria-infected country, the disease was almost wiped out between the 1960s and the 1980s.

