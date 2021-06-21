Korean government announces plan to contribute US$4 million in support of Venezuelan refugees and migrants

1. Deputy Minister for Multilateral and Global Affairs Ham Sang-wook attended the International Donors’ Conference in Solidarity with the Venezuelan Refugees and Migrants held on June 17, and announced that the Korean government plans to offer more than 4 million U.S. dollars in humanitarian assistance in support of Venezuelan refugees and migrants as well as the host countries.

The Conference aims to raise awareness of the current situation and mobilize support with regards to the humanitarian crisis faced by the world’s second-largest group of refugees and migrants which originates from Venezuela.

2. Deputy Minister Ham pointed out that the people of Venezuela are the primary victims of the ongoing political crisis in the country, and emphasized the importance of humanitarian response to the growing humanitarian needs as well as the significance of the sustained humanitarian access to the most vulnerable people.

He recognized the unprecedented burden on the countries in the region, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the generosity of the host countries and communities in embracing and protecting people of Venezuela.

3. The Korean government will continue to participate in the collective efforts of the international community to address the humanitarian crisis faced by the Venezuelan people.