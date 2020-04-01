Key Messages and Frequent Asked Questions on COVID-19

Key Messages

• International support to the Refugee and Migrant Response Plan (RMRP) needs to continue and be strengthened. In particular, interventions to save lives of refugees and migrants from Venezuela and alleviate suffering remain more necessary than ever.

• The regional, sub-regional and national R4V Coordination Platforms are working closely with partners and national authorities to include refugees and migrants in national and local public health response arrangements, including prevention, testing and treatment, ensuring protection considerations in the implementation of new measures, and complementing state efforts.

• Women, children, as well as people living with disabilities and LGBTI people, among other refugees and migrants with specific protection needs, require a response that considers gender, age and diversity dimensions.

• Mitigation and prevention measures taken by countries, such as movement restrictions and closures of borders should not undermine the right to seek asylum, regularization processes and ensure access to protection mechanisms for those in need.

• Prevention and communication messages need to engage all communities and be available in languages and media formats that are understandable and accessible by all, including children and people living with disabilities.

• The anxiety and fear of the impact of COVID-19 should not generate situations of discrimination and xenophobia against refugees and migrants.

• Coordinated measures (such as “salvaconductos” and similar exemptions from applicable movement restrictions for R4V response actors) are necessary to mitigate the impact on life-saving activities, initiatives as well as integration processes of refugees and migrants from Venezuela in the host communities.