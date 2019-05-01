Keep children in Venezuela protected at all times

Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore on the situation in Venezuela

NEW YORK, 1 May 2019 - "At least 15 children between the ages of 14 and 17 have been injured during street protests in Venezuela yesterday, according to preliminary reports received by UNICEF.

"Potentially violent street protests in Venezuela are exposing children and young people to injury and harm. I urge all those involved to take immediate measures to protect children from any type of violence.

"UNICEF's humanitarian work in Venezuela seeks to meet the basic needs of children and families. UNICEF and partners are providing vaccines, antimalarial treatment, midwifery kits and vitamin and mineral supplements. To help children cope with the stress of violence, UNICEF has set up child friendly spaces in Caracas, Zulia and other locations across the country.

"In addition, UNICEF is providing safe drinking water and hygiene supplies, and educational and recreational materials for students.

"UNICEF echoes the United Nations Secretary-General's call for all sides to exercise maximum restraint. The children and young people in Venezuela should be able to enjoy their rights to health, education, protection and participation safely and at all times."

