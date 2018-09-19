19 Sep 2018

Joint statement by UNHCR and IOM on the appointment of Mr. Eduardo Stein, as a Joint Special Representative for Venezuelan refugees and migrants in the region

Report
from International Organization for Migration, UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 19 Sep 2018 View Original
© UNHCR/ED BETZ
Eduardo Stein addresses delegates gathered for the World Summit at the United Nations headquarters in New York in September 2005. Stein was then Guatemalan Vice President.
© UNHCR/ED BETZ

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and the UN Migration Agency (IOM) are pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Eduardo Stein, as a Joint Special Representative for Venezuelan refugees and migrants in the region.

Mr. Stein brings vast professional experience, political leverage and deep knowledge of the region, which will be fundamental to support national government efforts to deal with the protection and solutions needs of an increasing number of Venezuelan refugees and migrants. Mr. Stein will be promoting a coherent and harmonized regional approach to the Venezuela situation in coordination with national governments, international organizations and other relevant stakeholders.

Mr. Stein will be working closely and reporting directly to both the UNHCR High Commissioner and the IOM Director General. He will work to promote dialogue and consensus necessary for the humanitarian response, including access to territory, refugee protection, legal stay arrangements and the identification of solutions for Venezuelan refugees and migrants.

