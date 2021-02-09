Joint NGO Letter: Standing in solidarity with Venezuelan human rights defenders [EN/ES]

The recent, ongoing and unwarranted detention of five members of the Venezuelan NGO ‘Azul Positivo’ is one more event in a series of threats, harassment, attacks, restrictions, reprisals and criminal proceedings against Venezuelan civil society organizations and human rights defenders, which has been intensifying since November 2020. In recent months and weeks, state agents have forcibly entered the offices of civil society organizations; public threats have been made against defenders who have been engaging with human rights mechanisms, NGO bank accounts have been frozen and arrest warrants issued for aid workers.

Venezuelan civil society operate in a context of serious legal and administrative obstacles with domestic laws used to target human rights defenders, such as the ‘Law Against Hate’, or having the effect of limiting the operations of NGOs and restricting their access to funding, essentially blocking the work of many organizations vital for Venezuelans in need.

In a public statement, a number of UN independent human rights experts and regional experts have described threats and measures taken against Venezuelan civil society since November 2020 as amounting to ‘systematic persecution and stigmatization.’

It is essential that humanitarian and human rights organizations responding to the grave humanitarian and human rights crises in the country, pushing for accountability for violations and abuses and the return of guarantees provided by democratic institutions and processes are able to do their work without fear or hindrance.

Human rights defenders are critical, constructive and essential to democracies and the functioning of the rule of law. Attempts to silence and cow them are counterproductive and shameful.

We urge the Venezuelan authorities to ensure that harassment and threats against Venezuelan defenders stop and for all international legal guarantees to be respected. We call on all states and UN bodies and agencies to actively support civil society organizations, defenders and activists and to speak up loudly and consistently for the right to defend human rights in Venezuela and globally.

We are inspired by the daily commitment and courage of Venezuelan human rights defenders and humanitarian workers and stand in solidary with our Venezuelan partners and friends.

Solidaridad con las personas defensoras los derechos humanos venezolanas

La reciente, continuada e injustificada detención de cinco miembros de la ONG venezolana “Azul Positivo” es un hecho más de una serie de amenazas, hostigamientos, ataques, restricciones, represalias y procesos penales contra las organizaciones de la sociedad civil y las personas defensoras de los derechos humanos venezolanas, que se ha intensificado desde noviembre de 2020. En los últimos meses y semanas, agentes del Estado han entrado por la fuerza en las oficinas de las organizaciones de la sociedad civil; se han proferido amenazas públicas contra las personas defensoras que han interactuado con los mecanismos de derechos humanos, se han congelado las cuentas bancarias de las ONG y se han emitido órdenes de detención contra lxs trabajadorxs humanitarixs.

La sociedad civil venezolana opera en un contexto de graves obstáculos legales y administrativos, con leyes nacionales utilizadas para atacar a las personas defensoras de los derechos humanos, como la “Ley contra el Odio”, o que tienen el efecto de limitar las operaciones de las ONG y restringir su acceso a la financiación, esencialmente bloqueando el trabajo de muchas organizaciones vitales para las y los venezolanos necesitados.

En una declaración pública, varixs expertxs independientes en derechos humanos de la ONU y expertxs regionales han descrito las amenazas y las medidas adoptadas contra la sociedad civil venezolana desde noviembre de 2020 como una “persecución y estigmatización sistemáticas”.

Es esencial que las organizaciones humanitarias y de derechos humanos que responden a las graves crisis humanitarias y de derechos humanos en el país, que presionan para que se rindan cuentas por las violaciones y los abusos y para que se devuelvan las garantías que ofrecen las instituciones y los procesos democráticos, puedan realizar su trabajo sin miedo ni obstáculos.

Las personas defensoras de los derechos humanos son críticos, constructivos y esenciales para la promoción de la democracia y el funcionamiento del Estado de derecho. Los intentos de silenciarlos y acobardarlos son contraproducentes y vergonzosos. Instamos a las autoridades venezolanas a que garanticen el cese del hostigamiento y las amenazas contra las personas venezolanas y a que se respeten todas las garantías jurídicas internacionales. Hacemos un llamamiento a todos los Estados y a los organismos y agencias de la ONU para que apoyen activamente a las organizaciones de la sociedad civil, a las personas defensoras y a las y los activistas, y para que se pronuncien con fuerza y coherencia a favor del derecho a defender los derechos humanos en Venezuela y en todo el mundo.

Nos inspira el compromiso y el valor diarios de las personas defensoras de los derechos humanos y lxs trabajadorxs humanitarixs venezolanxs y nos solidarizamos con nuestrxs socixs y amigxs venezolanxs.

Amnesty International Center for Justice and International Law (CEJIL) CIVICUS Civil Rights Defenders Conectas Diretos Humanos Freedom House Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect Human Rights Watch International Commission of Jurists International Service for Human Rights People in Need Washington Office on Latin America (WOLA)