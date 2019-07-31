31 Jul 2019

The Italian Cooperation service, in cooperation with the Italian Red Cross, dispatches a humanitarian flight to Venezuela

Report
from Government of Italy
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original

Following the instructions of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Emanuela Del Re, last night a humanitarian flight of the Italian Cooperation service took off from the United Nations Humanitarian Response Depot (UNHRD) in Brindisi, heading for Caracas with a load of 45 tons of humanitarian goods, medicines and medical and sanitary supplies provided by the Italian Red Cross. The medicines will be delivered to the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) in Caracas and used in the medical assistance activities that the Humanitarian Organization is organising for the population of Venezuela in association with the Cruz Roja Venezolana (Venezuelan Red Cross).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.