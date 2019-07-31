The Italian Cooperation service, in cooperation with the Italian Red Cross, dispatches a humanitarian flight to Venezuela

Following the instructions of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Emanuela Del Re, last night a humanitarian flight of the Italian Cooperation service took off from the United Nations Humanitarian Response Depot (UNHRD) in Brindisi, heading for Caracas with a load of 45 tons of humanitarian goods, medicines and medical and sanitary supplies provided by the Italian Red Cross. The medicines will be delivered to the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) in Caracas and used in the medical assistance activities that the Humanitarian Organization is organising for the population of Venezuela in association with the Cruz Roja Venezolana (Venezuelan Red Cross).