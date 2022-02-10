IRC statement on the increasing risks for Venezuelans on the move

New York, NY, February 10, 2022 — The International Rescue Committee (IRC) responds to recent reports related to the violation of the right to protection of Venezuelan asylum seekers in different countries.

Meghan Lopez, Regional Vice President for Latin America at the IRC, said:

“We have recently seen a concerning increase in implementation of measures that prevent Venezuelans from searching for safety within borders of several countries–including expulsions from the United States to Colombia under Title 42 and the tragic news of authorities shooting at a boat that was trying to get to Trinidad and Tobago. All of this, while xenophobia continues to rise, especially in Chile, where protests and acts of violence against the Venezuelan population have escalated.

“Under international law, people in need of protection have the legal right to seek asylum. Countries like Colombia, Ecuador or Peru have stepped up to respond to the needs of Venezuelans trying to settle in their territories, after being forced to leave their homes and families looking for an alternative to survive. These countries have responded, despite the challenges they face–from the consequences of previous humanitarian crises to the devastation of COVID-19–with insufficient support from the international community.

“It is necessary to strengthen asylum and protection systems and policies along the migration corridors in the region. This must include the evolution of border security frameworks into an integrated humanitarian approach that meets the needs of people who are fleeing conflict. At the same time, we call for the international community to allocate enough funding to support the Humanitarian Response Plan for the Venezuela crisis, which has been historically and systematically underfunded. Without enough support, this could become a forgotten crisis.”

Challenging living conditions in Venezuela—including hunger caused by economic meltdown, the effects of COVID-19, and displacement forced by violence perpetrated by non-state armed actors—have caused the second-largest external displacement crisis in the world, just after Syria. To date, approximately 6 million people have left the country, with most of them relocating to countries like Colombia (1.8 million), Peru (approximately 1 million) and Ecuador (400,000).

The IRC’s response to the needs of Venezuelans

The IRC is on the ground delivering a collective response to support Venezuelans holistically—and timely—where they need most: implementing programming with a mixed model of partnerships with local organizations and direct implementation in Colombia, Ecuador, and recently starting operations in Peru, and providing support for populations in need through local organizations in Venezuela.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Everardo Esquivel

International Rescue Committee

+52 81 8201 2045

everardo.esquivel@rescue.org

Kellie Ryan

International Rescue Committee

+254 758 710 198

Kellie.Ryan@rescue.org

IRC Global Communications

+1 646 761 0307

communications@rescue.org