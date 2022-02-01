Venezuela + 11 more
Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela: Evicted persons, indigenous peoples and sex workers in Latin America and the Caribbean, October 2021
Introduction
In order to deepen the analysis of the impacts of COVID-19 in Venezuelan refugees and migrants, in 2020 the Regional Sector, in coordination with the Refugee and Forced Displacement Unit of the OAS Social Inclusion Department, decided to prepare a diagnosis on the effects and disproportionate impacts in three population groups:
INDIGENOUS PERSONS
FEMALE SEX WORKERS AND THOSE IN A SITUATION OF PROSTITUTION
EVICTED PERSONS
Information was gathered in nine countries of Latin America and the Caribbean (Peru, Ecuador, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Dominican Republic, Curaçao, Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana) with the support of 15 organizations of the Regional Protection Sector, community-based organizations and civil society organizations.