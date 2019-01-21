21 Jan 2019

iMMAP Facebook data for Venezuelan migration distribution - January 2019

Infographic
from iMMAP
Published on 18 Jan 2019
preview
Download PDF (2.56 MB)

The Venezuelan migratory phenomenon is of recent date, it began towards the middle of 2015, with the rupture of the institutionality in the neighboring country, and intensified towards the beginning of 2017. This reality imposes new challenges for public policy makers in health, education, nutrition and housing areas, among others.

The impact of the public and private response to this phenomenon depends critically on the availability and quality of the information. Questions like who are they?, how many are there? and where are they? need to be answered as accurately as possible to generate better results. This document presents a proposal for the distribution of the Venezuelan population looking for residence, which aims to satisfy the third question: Where are they?

