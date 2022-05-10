The ICRC'S Activities in Venezuela, January - March 2022

During the first quarter of 2022, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) continued to assist and protect people caught up in the armed violence in Venezuela, particularly those affected by January's violent clashes in the states of Apure and Aragua. Guided as always by the principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality and independence, we responded rapidly to support people living in these and other states across the country. We have worked to make improvements in the areas of health care, water and sanitation, protection and forensic science. We have carried out detention visits and activities to reconnect people separated from their loved ones, and we have worked to strengthen people's economic security.

By taking a multidisciplinary approach, not only have we provided those affected by armed violence with the aid they need, but we have also strengthened their capacities. This capacity-building includes supporting the training of forensics staff and health-care workers, helping people in need of technical support to rebuild their livelihoods and supporting the work of Venezuelan Red Cross volunteers, with whom we work closely.

The year ahead will present significant challenges as we adapt and refocus our activities in order to help those who are most in need.