Humanitarian Assistance to Respond to the Venezuela Regional Crisis

The United States announced today nearly $376 million in new humanitarian assistance to respond to the needs of vulnerable Venezuelans in Venezuela, Venezuelan refugees and migrants, and their generous host communities across the region. This announcement makes good on our commitments under the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection and demonstrates our solidarity with the Venezuelan people and our ongoing commitment to strengthening the international response to this crisis. This humanitarian assistance includes more than $181 million through the State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration and more than $194 million through the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Our assistance supports the most vulnerable among the more than 7 million Venezuelans with critical needs inside Venezuela, the nearly 6.8 million who have sought refuge in 17 countries across the region, and the host communities that have welcomed them. This new funding brings total U.S. foreign assistance for the response to the Venezuela regional crisis to nearly $2.7 billion since 2017, including more than $2.3 billion in humanitarian assistance, of which nearly $314 million was announced in new humanitarian, health, economic, and development assistance for Venezuelan refugees and vulnerable migrants across the hemisphere at the Ninth Summit of Americas on June 10, 2022.

With this funding, the United States supports a wide range of life-saving humanitarian programs for Venezuelans, such as food assistance; emergency shelter; access to health care; water, sanitation, and hygiene supplies; support for livelihoods; and protection for vulnerable groups including women, youth, LGBTQI+ individuals, and indigenous people. U.S. assistance also includes integration support for the communities throughout the region that generously host Venezuelan refugees and migrants.