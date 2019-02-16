Humanitarian Assistance Must Be Allowed To Enter Venezuela

The United States is responding to Interim President Juan Guaidó's request to help meet the urgent needs of the people of Venezuela.

On February 14, U.S. Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams participated in the Conference on Emergency Humanitarian Assistant for Venezuela at the Organization for American States (OAS) in Washington, D.C.

Also on February 14, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Mark Green met with Colombian President Iván Duque at the Blair House in Washington, D.C. Administrator Green and President Duque discussed the importance of further collaboration on security and prosperity initiatives for the people of Colombia to combat violence, counter narcotics cultivation and trafficking, and help to provide alternative livelihoods.

Their discussion substantially focused on the urgent need to deliver life-saving humanitarian assistance to the people of Venezuela at the scale desperately-needed, which is currently being stopped by one man: Nicolás Maduro.

At Interim President Guaidó's request, the U.S. Government has worked with the Colombian Government and the rest of the international community to pre-position humanitarian aid so that it is available as soon as it can be safely and responsibly delivered to the Venezuelan people who are in dire need. These critical relief supplies include ready-to-use supplemental food for moderately malnourished infants; medical supplies; hygiene kits; high-protein and high-energy nutritional supplements; and locally purchased food.

USAID Administrator Green and other USAID officials will travel to the Republic of Colombia from February 15 to February 18 to visit the border with Venezuela. The Administrator will tour the warehouse where the United States has been pre-positioning humanitarian commodities to provide relief to Venezuelans who are coping with severe shortages of food and medicine caused by the mismanagement and tyranny of Maduro. While in Colombia, he will also meet with USAID staff who are working with governments in the region and humanitarian partners, including non-governmental and faith-based organizations, to help ensure these emergency supplies reach the most-vulnerable populations.

On February 16, the Department of State, USAID, and the Department of Defense, in a cooperative effort, will deliver aid ready for distribution within Venezuela to Cucuta, Colombia. Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Julie Chung will represent the U.S. Department of State. This whole-of-government response is a demonstration of the U.S. commitment to the Venezuelan people.

This humanitarian mission also underscores the United States’ firm commitment and readiness to respond to the man-made political, economic, and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela. This humanitarian assistance must be allowed to enter Venezuela to reach people in need.

For more information:

U.S. Sanctions on Venezuelan Individuals and Entities

USAID -- #EstamosUnidosVE: Venezuela Regional Crisis Response