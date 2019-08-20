Humanitarian Action for Children 2019 - Venezuela

Venezuela

Venezuela’s socio-economic and political environment has deteriorated in 2019 with hyperinflation, shortage of food and medical supplies, under-investment in infrastructure maintenance and human capital, a sharp reduction of access to-and quality of-social services, and massive emigration including of critical skilled labor. Vulnerable populations such as children, pregnant women, the elderly, indigenous people, and low-income households have been disproportionately affected. Basic cost of living remains out of reach for 94 per cent of the population. Vaccine-preventable diseases including measles and diphtheria have re-emerged, and yellow fever and malaria are on the rise. Approximately, 3.7 million people suffer from undernourishment with prevalence almost tripling, from 3.6 per cent in 2010-2012 period to 11.7 per cent in 2015-2017. At least 4.3 million people need access to safe water, with 14 per cent of the population receiving water only every 15 days. The rapid deterioration of a protective environment is exposing children to family separation, gender-based violence (GBV) including trafficking, abuse and sexual exploitation, particularly impacting women and girls, and the worst forms of child labor. An estimated 1.3 million children and adolescents need protection services, while over 1 million children are out of school.

Total people in need

7 million

Total children (<18) in need

3.2 million

Total people to be reached

1.3 million

Total children to be reached

895,830