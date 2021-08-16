Guide on the integration of AAP and PSEA in the activities for the RMRP 2022

What is the R4V and what is the RMRP 2022?

In April 2018, the UN Secretary-General provided direction for IOM and UNHCR to lead and coordinate the regional response to the situation of refugees and migrants from Venezuela seeking access to basic rights and services, protection, as well as self-reliance and socio-economic integration. Further to this direction, the Regional Inter-Agency Coordination Platform (R4V) was established as a forum to coordinate the response efforts across 17 countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, with a particular focus on achieving coherency and consistency throughout the response. At national and sub-regional levels, the Regional Platform is complemented by local coordination mechanisms. Such coordination platforms are in place in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru - at national levels - and in the Caribbean, Central America & Mexico and Southern Cone - at sub-regional levels. Their configuration is based on each situational context and the operational capacities of governments and RMRP partners, taking into account existing coordination structures.

The RMRP is a strategic response plan and an advocacy tool for the Regional Inter-Agency Coordination Platform (R4V) to support country and sub-regional operations and to ensure the most pressing needs of refugees and migrants from Venezuela as well as those of host communities, are met. It seeks to do so in coordination with and through the provision of technical support to host governments and regional responses/initiatives, including the Quito Process. The new RMRP will cover immediate support by the national and international community for existing and estimated needs for 2022.

What is AAP?

According to the understanding of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC), Accountability to Affected Populations (AAP) is “an active commitment by humanitarian actors to use power responsibly by taking account of, giving account to and being held to account by the people they seek to assist”. It ensures that communities are meaningfully involved in decisions that impact their lives and recognizes their dignity, capacity, and ability to be independent.

To adopt this approach in practice means to implement activities that foster the participation of the affected populations in all stages of the response: during needs assessments, in planning processes, when implementing activities and in monitoring and evaluation exercises. By giving centrality to communities and collaborating with them, humanitarian actors can build trust, be more accountable and work towards a response that respects the culture, priorities, and preferences of affected people without posing any risk to them.

At the programme or agency level, AAP is an essential part of good humanitarian programming. Because of its transversal nature, it is not the responsibility of a single team or organization, it is instead a shared responsibility of all actors and staff involved in the R4V response.

What is PSEA?

PSEA (Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse) is a term used by the UN and NGO community to refer to measures taken to protect vulnerable people from sexual exploitation and abuse by their own staff and associated personnel.

Sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA) is a form of gender-based violence (GBV) committed by aid workers, including humanitarian, development and peacebuilding actors. These include all persons with a contractual relationship with an organization, including UN, International and National NGO staff and implementing partners, working in the context of R4V.

When personnel of R4V member organizations commit acts of sexual exploitation and abuse against the affected population who look for protection and assistance, the values and principles of the response are betrayed, and the trust and the credibility of the entire system is undermined. It is one of the most basic failures of accountability to the people whom the humanitarian system is supposed to protect. Therefore, it is critical for humanitarian leaders to be at the forefront of the protection and response to SEA. In the context of the R4V work, it is everyone’s responsibility to undertake PSEA activities and make them coherent, systematic and integrated into the regional response.